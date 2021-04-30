Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

