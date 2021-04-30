DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

DXCM stock traded down $35.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,814. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.99. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

