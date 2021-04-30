Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.05

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.05 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 279.12 ($3.65). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.63), with a volume of 3,477 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £91.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.96.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, hazardous range glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

