Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

DMIFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 5,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Diamcor Mining has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

