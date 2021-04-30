Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $82.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $82.75. Approximately 11,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,949,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

