Digital Insurance Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $954,674.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

