Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.04 Million Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

