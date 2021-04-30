Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Stratus Properties worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

STRS opened at $35.78 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

