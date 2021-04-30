Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

