Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 2,389.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMV opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

