Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $35.58 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 160,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,459,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

