Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

DISCA opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

