DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.