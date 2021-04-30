DistX Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,270.48 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, DistX has traded 589.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $228,270.48 and $36.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00283780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.22 or 0.01094420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00703991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.73 or 0.99820201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

