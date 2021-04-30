Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.