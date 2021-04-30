Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 65,358 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Specifically, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

