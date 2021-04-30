Dorel Industries (DII) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$918.06 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.54.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

