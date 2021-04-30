DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $7,095,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $9.58 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

