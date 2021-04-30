Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Down 58.3% in April

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DVD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,207. Dover Motorsports has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

