DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of DKNG opened at $57.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

