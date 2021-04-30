Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LYL opened at $1.40 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

