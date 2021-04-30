Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $32.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,111. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
