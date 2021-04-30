Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $32.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,111. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.