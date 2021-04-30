DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

