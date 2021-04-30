Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,653. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.60.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 18,306 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,311.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 269,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,003.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 128,700 shares of company stock worth $916,702 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

