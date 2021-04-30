Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

