DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.89 ($46.93).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.