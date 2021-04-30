Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.15. 35,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.89. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

