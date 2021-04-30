Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.18 and a 200 day moving average of $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.