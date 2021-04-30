Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 350,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 107,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.