Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $10,068,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 37,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,426. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

