Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 769 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. 70,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.