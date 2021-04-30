Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $45.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the lowest is $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,227. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $536.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
