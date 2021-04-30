Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $45.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.10 million and the lowest is $44.24 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $46.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $192.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.71 million to $201.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.62 million, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $246.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,227. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $536.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

