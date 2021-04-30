Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo Sells 184,228 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $7,308,005.94.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50.

Shares of EAR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,739. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

EAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

