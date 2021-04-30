East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EJPRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,763. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

