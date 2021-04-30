EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,867. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

