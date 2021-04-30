EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $159.29.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

