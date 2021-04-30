Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 173,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

