Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

