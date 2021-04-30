Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit