eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $66.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 573,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

