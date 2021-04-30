Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. 6,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 701,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

