Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Strong Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 3,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $882.06 million, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

