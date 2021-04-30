Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Strong Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 3,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.
The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $882.06 million, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
