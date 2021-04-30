Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.2%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 66,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 433,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The company has a market cap of £39.98 million and a P/E ratio of -20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.50.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

