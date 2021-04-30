Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

