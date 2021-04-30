Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the March 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,895. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EKSO. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

