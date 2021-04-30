Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%.

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 528,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,046. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

EKSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

