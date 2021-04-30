Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $798,937.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $123.63 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.