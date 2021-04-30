Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $798,937.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $123.63 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

