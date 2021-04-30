Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.800-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.60 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.69 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

LLY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.