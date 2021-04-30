Emera Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.
Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
