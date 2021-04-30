Emera Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$56.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

