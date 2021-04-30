Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMRAF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

