Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.67.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA opened at C$56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.